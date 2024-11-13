UNC Hospitals see a spike in walking pneumonia cases among kids

A national spike in walking pneumonia cases is being reflected in the Triangle.

UNC Hospitals reported 40 walking pneumonia cases in the last week of October, which includes patients tested in clinics, emergency departments, and other locations. That's compared to almost none in the same week last year.

This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's warning about the rise of mycoplasma pneumoniae infections, a bacteria that can cause walking pneumonia. These cases surfaced again in 2023 after a low following the pandemic.

Dr. Zach Willis, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UNC Children's, says the outbreak is particularly affecting kids.

"It's much more common in children who are teenage years or, you know, down to about age 10," he said. "But, typically children under five, usually not. It's usually very rare in children who are not yet school age."

Typical symptoms of walking pneumonia include cough, fever, sore throat, difficulty breathing, and fatigue, with other symptoms appearing in children. What's unusual about the outbreak this year is its bacterial cause.

"If a three-year-old had walking pneumonia (before), I would say they probably have a viral infection," said Willis. "But more recently, if a three-year-old had walking pneumonia, I would say there's a good chance that they have mycoplasma (pneumoniae)."

Despite the spike, Willis stressed that parents don't have to worry.

"We all know that this time of year, especially if you have kids in school or in daycare, respiratory infections are common," he said. "And, this is just a different thing that has occurred this year. But, it is helpful for people to be aware, because if a child does have fever, sore throat, or cough that's persistent, then that can be made better."

According to Willis, it's also helpful for clinicians to be aware, since mycoplasma pneumoniae responds to a different antibiotic than what's usually used to treat pneumonia.

"So for mycoplasma (pneumoniae), specifically, hand washing and cough hygiene are very important," he said. "It's spread by coughing. And so those are ways to prevent getting infected. But, if it does happen, it is something that can be managed if the patient gets the right treatment."