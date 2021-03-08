-
Superbugs are bacteria that can beat modern medicine's most powerful drugs. So doctors are racing to find new ways to fight back.
Nadja Cech grew up in a hippy community in Oregon, spending her days building fairy houses in the woods and drawing and collecting plants. So after she…
Hosting family and friends for the holidays often means a lot of mopping, sweeping and scrubbing. However, biologist Rob Dunn says people need to use…
Doctors may soon be able to conduct a blood test to determine if a patient needs an antibiotic. Researchers at Duke Health have developed a process that…
We think we know calories. Eat too many and you get fat. Eat too few and you get skinny. But Rob Dunn, a biologist at North Carolina State University,…
