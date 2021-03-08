-
People with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities, like autism, have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They are at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 and many have suffered because of increased social isolation. Yet they are among the last groups to get vaccinated under North Carolina’s new vaccine plan.
-
How to disclose on Tinder … maybe a full-body profile picture? Is a wheelchair emoji in the bio too cliche? Maybe just mention it after matching? For…
-
How to disclose on Tinder … maybe a full-body profile picture? Is a wheelchair emoji in the bio too cliche? Maybe just mention it after matching? For…
-
Greensboro will pilot its first sensory-friendly movie night this Friday. The goal is to be more inclusive of people with certain needs.Greensboro…
-
North Carolina Democrats have found strength in numbers, and they are using if to push for an ambitious – if lofty – agenda.Last week, Democratic Senator…
-
Each year the Valor Games come to the Triangle and give disabled veterans and those in the armed services the opportunity to compete in sports that help…
-
Each year the Valor Games come to the Triangle and give disabled veterans and those in the armed services the opportunity to compete in sports that help…
-
Carolina is home to more than 1000 adult care homes – spaces designed to provide shelter and assistance to those living with disabilities and mental…
-
Carolina is home to more than 1000 adult care homes – spaces designed to provide shelter and assistance to those living with disabilities and mental…
-
A federal judge says he will not dismiss a lawsuit against the North Carolina DMV that accuses the department of discriminating against drivers with…