Wake County Libraries now offering free online bilingual tutoring service

Wake County Libraries now has a new free online bilingual tutoring program aimed at helping students and working adults in the area.

Anyone with a library card to the county’s 23 public libraries will have access to Tutor.com . It offers help in a variety of subjects like math, English and science for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Theresa Theall, Wake County’s senior library manager for Collection Development Services, said it also has resources to help people move forward with college or a career.

“You can have the full gamut of SAT, ACT and GRE (graduate school admissions exam), but then you also have the ASVAB entrance exam for the military,” Theall said. “You have TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) for the English language. There's just a variety of resources that are available to people now.”

Many topics will be in Spanish. The site has live one-on-one tutoring from an actual person and is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Theall said Tutor.com has security measures in place for everyone’s safety as well.

“What they allow for interaction is text chat as well as a whiteboard, and if the student wants it, they can also allow voice communication,” Theall said.

Wake County Libraries is funding Tutor.com through a $80,000 multi-year contract.