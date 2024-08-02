Raleigh blocks road to Neuse River after drownings

The city of Raleigh has put up a gate at a popular Neuse River access point after a series of recent drownings.

Four people have drowned in the Neuse River east of Raleigh since May. Most recently, authorities recovered the body of a man who was swimming in Neuse River last week.

The city has now blocked off the road that leads to the Neuse River Trail at Raleigh Beach.

"It’s important to recognize that the Neuse River is moving water, in some areas fast-moving," Raleigh spokeswoman Julia Milstead said in a statement. "There are steep drops into areas where [the] current has made the river deep. It can be challenging to be in the river, regardless of swimming abilities. Additionally, we have seen heavy rains recently, which can increase the flows, making all our creeks and the Neuse River even more dangerous."

The gate limits vehicle access but does not prevent pedestrians from going to Raleigh Beach. Milstead said there are signs in English and Spanish advising people about water safety measures.

"We are currently working with partners (Wake Co., town of Knightdale) to determine next steps," the statement said. "We will also be reaching out to work and collaborate with nonprofit partners to help get community messaging out."