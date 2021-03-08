-
The River Cube will marry art and science in its 275-mile journey down the Neuse River. The cube itself is made of found aerial footage of an unknown…
If you love swimming in the warm, salty water of North Carolina's coastal estuaries, be warned: so do sea nettles.The waterway advocacy group Sound Rivers…
The national nonprofit American Rivers has named the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers among the country's most endangered.The group says Hurricane Matthew…
Just below the Falls Lake dam, the Neuse River is so shallow you can walk across it and barely get your ankles wet. But it’s what is on the far bank that…