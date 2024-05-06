Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Over century old historic site in Edgecombe County tied to slavery now has new leadership

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:35 PM EDT
Franklinton Center at Bricks Executive Director Douglas Wooten and his wife Yulanda Tisdale Wooten.
triangleblvd
Douglas Wooten, the new executive director of the Franklinton Center at Bricks, poses with his wife Yulanda Tisdale Wooten.

An 153-year-old historic site in Edgecombe County held an event Saturday to celebrate new leadership taking over.

The Franklinton Center at Bricks' new executive director is Douglas Wooten. He replaced Vivian Lucas, who retired in 2022. The center has been repurposed over the years. It started out as a slave plantation in the 1800s and then became a school for Black students in 1871, after the Civil War.

Wooten said the center is sacred and has transformed many lives over the years.

“The Bricks school was a place where African Americans could come to refine their skills as individuals,” he said. “It was a place where they could come to learn to advance their knowledge in different things (such) as agriculture and different things (such) as manufacture work.”

Wooten said the Bricks school later merged with a Christian School from the town of Franklinton in Franklin County, but both schools closed in the 1900s.

“Now, the center is used for retreats to host different organizations,” said Wooten. “We're also a land innovation, where we actually provide produce for the community here in Bricks.”

Wooten said moving forward, he and his team plan to create an African American Museum at the center. A leadership ceremony was held Saturday at the Franklinton Center at Bricks for Wooten.
Tags
News Black HistorySlaveryEdgecombe County
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories