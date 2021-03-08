-
The North Carolina city of Asheville is considering removing the names of slave owners and other people associated with discrimination from some streets…
-
Superintendent Earnest Winston said Tuesday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will get rid of all school names "that many in our community say glorify...
-
Jaki Shelton Green joins us on her birthday to discuss “the wind of freedom” which billows through the North Carolina poet laureate’s new album of verse…
-
Jaki Shelton Green joins us on her birthday to discuss “the wind of freedom” which billows through the North Carolina poet laureate’s new album of verse…
-
In the 1700s, approximately 5% of the pre-colonial United States was Muslim. Most of them were enslaved, and one of the foundational figures of early…
-
In the 1700s, approximately 5% of the pre-colonial United States was Muslim. Most of them were enslaved, and one of the foundational figures of early…
-
This Mother’s Day weekend, the Stagville State Historic Site in Durham is remembering the enslaved women who once toiled on the plantation. Researchers…
-
The slave narrative was the first form of literature indigenous to the United States. William L. Andrews analyzed more than 60 slave narratives published…
-
The slave narrative was the first form of literature indigenous to the United States. William L. Andrews analyzed more than 60 slave narratives published…
-
Two prominent universities have removed Confederate statues on their campuses – but in very different ways – as campuses grapple with race and relics of…