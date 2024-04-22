Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Raleigh Fire Department adds new fire truck to its fleet aimed at fighting cancer-causing chemicals

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published April 22, 2024 at 6:58 PM EDT
Raleigh Fire Department's new Rehab 12 fire truck.
Raleigh Fire Department
Raleigh Fire Department's new Rehab 12 fire truck.

Raleigh’s Fire Department announced they have a new fire truck designed to protect firefighters from cancer-causing chemicals. The Rehab 12 fire truck will be used for large commercial fires, such as an apartment complex.

The truck cost nearly $260,000 and was funded through the department. According to the CDC, firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers compared to the general population.

“Hygiene stations are a big part of the cancer risk reduction component for the truck,” said Raleigh firefighter Keith Wilder. “When they come out of a fire, we have a process for them to go through a decon station, where they will get off approximately 85% of any contaminants on their gear.”

The Rehab 12 also has a control device that provides shade on both sides of the truck for hot days as well as a bathroom, since they are not always accessible in public areas.
Tags
News City of RaleighRaleigh fireCancer
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories