Raleigh Fire Department adds new fire truck to its fleet aimed at fighting cancer-causing chemicals

Raleigh’s Fire Department announced they have a new fire truck designed to protect firefighters from cancer-causing chemicals. The Rehab 12 fire truck will be used for large commercial fires, such as an apartment complex.

The truck cost nearly $260,000 and was funded through the department. According to the CDC, firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers compared to the general population.

“Hygiene stations are a big part of the cancer risk reduction component for the truck,” said Raleigh firefighter Keith Wilder. “When they come out of a fire, we have a process for them to go through a decon station, where they will get off approximately 85% of any contaminants on their gear.”

The Rehab 12 also has a control device that provides shade on both sides of the truck for hot days as well as a bathroom, since they are not always accessible in public areas.

