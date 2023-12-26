Staff Selects: WUNC's favorite stories of 2023

As 2023 comes to end, we asked WUNC’s producers and reporters to reflect on their favorite stories of the year. Journalists at North Carolina Public Radio responded quickly and accurately to breaking news, while also taking time and effort to craft longform features and podcast episodes filled with detail and context that highlighted communities, issues and trends across the state.

Here are our staff favorites of the year:

Jay Price 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:35

Anita Rao 2023 Favorite Listen • 2:34

Matt Ramey / For WUNC Roy Hunt (left) and Tyrek Barrow compete in an ESports tournament at Winston-Salem State University.

Brianna Atkinson 2023 Favorite Listen • 2:00

Charlie Shelton-Ormond 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:01

Colin Campbell 2023 Favorite Listen • 2:08

Cole del Charco 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:58

Jason deBruyn / WUNC 19-year-old Kit Wiedenfeld, a student at N.C. State, grew up in rural northeastern North Carolina. His biological sex assigned at birth was female. Wiedenfeld played club rugby. But, he now can't play on N.C. State's women's team because the USA Rugby governing body puts limits on testosterone levels for women's teams.

Jason deBruyn 2023 Favorite Listen • 2:01

Kaia Findlay: Seen: Living With The Schizophrenias

Kaia Findlay 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:01

Bradley George: Raleigh's First Citizens is the new owner of failed Silicon Valley Bank

Bradley George 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:18

Kamaya Truitt: A Voice at the Table: A WUNC Youth Reporting Radio Special

Kamaya Truitt 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:43

Mitchell Northam: Speedway saved: NASCAR returns to its roots at North Wilkesboro

Mitchell Northam / WUNC Fans packed into the grandstands at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. That week marked the first time since 1996 that a NASCAR-sanctioned race was held in Wilkes County.

Mitchell Northam 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:01

Anisa Khalifa: At last, Asian American Studies has arrived in the South

Anisa Khalifa 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:12

Sophie Mallinson 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:05

Paige Miranda 2023 Favorite Listen • 2:35

Liz Schlemmer: Motherhood inspired her to finish her degree, after disability disrupted her plans

Lynn Hey / For WUNC Eric Vander Kuyl turns the tassel on his wife’s, Gabrielle Vander Kuyl, mortar board with daughter Zaine Baldwin, 3, at the conclusion UNC Greensboro School of Nursing graduation on May 4, 2023. In 2016, four months before Vander Kuyl was supposed to get her Bachelor of Science in nursing, she ended up paralyzed from a tragic accident. The mother of two used online classes during the pandemic to help her finish her degree.

Liz Schlemmer 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:11

Sharryse Piggott: State honors 108-year-old Montford Point Marine veteran from Fayetteville

Sharryse Piggott 2023 Favorite Listen • 1:09

Celeste Gracia: After more than 20 years of work, a North Carolina wetland is brought back to life

Celeste Gracia 2023 Favorite Listen • 0:53