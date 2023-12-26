Bringing The World Home To You

Staff Selects: WUNC's favorite stories of 2023

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published December 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST
Mark Smith oversees the land on the North River Wetlands Preserve. "I do all the maintenance and mowing and gamekeeping. I fill many hats here," Smith said on Feb. 6, 2023.
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Mark Smith oversees the land on the North River Wetlands Preserve. "I do all the maintenance and mowing and gamekeeping. I fill many hats here," Smith said on Feb. 6, 2023.

As 2023 comes to end, we asked WUNC’s producers and reporters to reflect on their favorite stories of the year. Journalists at North Carolina Public Radio responded quickly and accurately to breaking news, while also taking time and effort to craft longform features and podcast episodes filled with detail and context that highlighted communities, issues and trends across the state.

Here are our staff favorites of the year:

Jay Price 2023 Favorite
WUNC Military Reporter Jay Price

Anita Rao 2023 Favorite
Anita Rao

Roy Hunt (left) and Tyrek Barrow compete in an ESports tournament at Winston-Salem State University.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
Roy Hunt (left) and Tyrek Barrow compete in an ESports tournament at Winston-Salem State University.
Brianna Atkinson 2023 Favorite

Charlie Shelton-Ormond 2023 Favorite

Colin Campbell 2023 Favorite
Colin Campbell has been named the new Capitol Bureau Chief at North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC.

Cole del Charco 2023 Favorite

North Carolina State University student Kit Wiedenfeld
Jason deBruyn
/
WUNC
19-year-old Kit Wiedenfeld, a student at N.C. State, grew up in rural northeastern North Carolina. His biological sex assigned at birth was female. Wiedenfeld played club rugby. But, he now can't play on N.C. State's women's team because the USA Rugby governing body puts limits on testosterone levels for women's teams.
Jason deBruyn 2023 Favorite

Kaia Findlay 2023 Favorite

Bradley George 2023 Favorite

Kamaya Truitt 2023 Favorite

Fans packed into the grandstands at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
Fans packed into the grandstands at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. That week marked the first time since 1996 that a NASCAR-sanctioned race was held in Wilkes County.
Mitchell Northam 2023 Favorite

Anisa Khalifa 2023 Favorite

Sophie Mallinson 2023 Favorite

Paige Miranda 2023 Favorite

Eric Vander Kuyl turns the tassel on his wife’s, Gabrielle Vander Kuyl, mortar board with daughter Zaine Baldwin, 3, at the conclusion UNC Greensboro School of Nursing graduation Thursday, May 4, 2023. In 2016, four months before Vander Kuyl was supposed to get her Bachelor of Science in nursing, she ended up paralyzed from a tragic accident. The mother of two used online classes during the pandemic to help her finish her degree. Lynn Hey / For WUNC
Lynn Hey
/
For WUNC
Eric Vander Kuyl turns the tassel on his wife's, Gabrielle Vander Kuyl, mortar board with daughter Zaine Baldwin, 3, at the conclusion UNC Greensboro School of Nursing graduation on May 4, 2023. In 2016, four months before Vander Kuyl was supposed to get her Bachelor of Science in nursing, she ended up paralyzed from a tragic accident. The mother of two used online classes during the pandemic to help her finish her degree.
Liz Schlemmer 2023 Favorite

Sharryse Piggott 2023 Favorite

Celeste Gracia 2023 Favorite

Josh Sullivan 2023 Favorite
More Stories