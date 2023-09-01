A 144-year-old historic house in Carrboro will receive a Truth Plaque

On Friday, a historic home owned and built by former slaves in 1879 will receive a Truth Plaque at an unveiling ceremony in Carrboro. Officials say the Truth Plaque's goal is to highlight Carrboro’s history while acknowledging the truth of an unjust past.

At the same time, it honors people who have been a part of the community for a long time.

The home originally belonged to a husband and wife named Toney and Nellie Strayhorn, who had been enslaved. According to the town , the Strayhorns were one of the first Black families to settle in Carrboro. The home and property have been in their family for seven generations.

“I occupy the home and I have a long time,” said Dolores Clark, the great-granddaughter of the couple. “I was raised here as a child and then, of course, I moved out.” But, Clark came back about 60 years ago to take care of her mother and siblings.

The Strayhorn House is the third recipient of a Truth Plaque from the town of Carrboro. Lorie Clark, the great-great-granddaughter of the couple and Dolores’ daughter, said the Truth Plaque shows that history matters.

“So, we live on a pretty busy street,” said Lorie Clark. “People pass by all the time, and they don't know the contributions, the sacrifices that my ancestors made of maintaining and keeping this house."

Friday’s plaque unveiling at the historic Strayhorn House will include local leaders and residents of Carrboro as well as brief remarks from Dolores Clark and her great-niece. It starts at 6 p.m.

