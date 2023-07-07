Vehicle thefts, break-ins continue to rise across the Triangle

Car break-ins and thefts are increasing throughout the Triangle.

As of the end of last month, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it has received 275 reports of breaking and entering into vehicles this year. That's compared to 181 break-ins by the same time last year. According to the department, most of the 275 break-ins have happened overnight and in residential areas.

Four people were recently arrested and charged for their connection to attempted break-ins in a parking deck located at Flemington Road and Glen Lennox Drive.

Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina said that his town is seeing a spike too. Most notable is an increase in vehicle thefts.

“In January through June 30, 2022, we had four (vehicle thefts) and, year-to-date in 2023 – same time frame – we've had 14,” Medina said.

He also said Dodge, Hyundai, and Kia are among the most common car brands targeted.

“Definitely report anything suspicious around vehicles and call your local authorities and, you never know, that individual could be a person that has broken into other cars,” Medina said. “Anything suspicious, definitely call it in.”

Raleigh, on the other hand, has not seen an increase in car break-ins or larceny from vehicles. Raleigh Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo said the city had 1,898 such reports by this time in 2022, and has received 1,879 reports of break-ins or larceny so far this year.

“Our recommendation is to simply lock their vehicles and take all valuable possessions with them,” he said, in a statement. “We also encourage vehicle owners to park in well-lit areas and to be cognizant of the surroundings.”

Borneo also emphasized the importance of not leaving firearms in a vehicle.

