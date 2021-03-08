-
Raleigh police used expired tear gas on demonstrators during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to a report…
Updated at 10:32 a.m. Aug. 29, 2020 Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh Friday night to denounce police violence and the recent killings…
Raleigh Police are creating a new unit that would send both officers and social workers to certain calls.The unit includes a detective, three officers and…
When she's not teaching English at Louisburg College, Taari Coleman can often be found on the streets of Raleigh, megaphone in hand. She is a founding…
Law enforcement agencies have spent at least $2.2 million responding to protests that occurred in Raleigh, North Carolina, following the death of George…
Where is the data on police violence? Every time a law enforcement officer uses a weapon, they submit a report justifying use of force. Police department…
After more than two weeks of protests in downtown Raleigh, protesters are demanding change from the city's leadership, particularly in its police…
Images and video from Saturday and Sunday nights in Raleigh have ricocheted across the internet. Cameras captured heavily armored police and sheriff’s…
Authorities in North Carolina have identified the Raleigh police officer who shot and wounded a man on Tuesday.The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday…