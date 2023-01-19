North Carolina colleges, other groups to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend

Colleges and universities across the state are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend through the holiday weekend.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., North Carolina Central University’s annual day of service will honor King's legacy. Volunteers will work with the Rise Against Hunger organization to make meal packages for local underserved communities as well as blankets for veterans and military families.

UNC-Chapel Hill is hosting its 38th annual MLK Jr. Memorial Banquet on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education. The event raises money for local high school students and highlights the community service residents in the area do.

Several colleges and universities — including both North Carolina A&T and Guilford College in Greensboro — will host the 11th annual joint Martin Luther King Jr. event on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The free program includes a live musical performance and award ceremony.

Other events around the Triangle include:

Black Authors & Black Artists Exhibit at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Apex.

A free breakfast at St. Mary’s FWB Church in Holly Springs on Saturday at 8:45 a.m., where North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls will deliver a keynote speech.

MLK Jr. Day Mass at noon on Monday at The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh.

Volunteers are also cleaning up the Geer Cemetery in Durham at 800 Colonial Street from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday. It is one of the oldest Black cemeteries in North Carolina. For information, email volunteers@friendsofgeercemetary.org.

And on Sunday in Cary, The Cary Theater is showing two screenings of documentaries accompanied by Q&A's with the filmmakers. "Alice Street" will be shown at 2 p.m., and the 2020 film focuses on gentrification in Oakland, Cal. At 4 p.m., "Let The Little Light Shine" — a 2022 film about an elementary school in Chicago — will hit the big screen.