Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines
News

North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer
Published December 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST
colin-rowley-FrA17tbOyvQ-unsplash.jpg
Colin Rowley
/
Unsplash

In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits.

That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. area. Curious what folks were Googling across the country? Check out the national-wide results here.

These local results were shared by GBW Strategies, a public relations firm contracted by Google.

A few highlights:

  • 🎭 the Raleigh-Durham area was the only place in the U.S. with comedy shows as its top trending "near me" search
  • 🦐 the Raleigh-Durham area’s top trending animal was a rainbow mantis shrimp
A picture of a lionfish
All hands on deck: How researchers and divers are testing creative ways to quell the lionfish invasion

Here's the full list for the Triangle and North Carolina:

Top "near me" searches in the Triangle

  • Comedy shows near me
  • 4th of July events near me
  • Asian restaurant near me
  • Cheapest gas near me
  • At home COVID test near me
  • Live music near me
  • Pilates near me
  • Food pantry near me
  • Gas prices near me
  • Shooting range near me
The 2022 WUNC Music Wrapped is here.
2022 Wrapped: WUNC Music and friends pick their favorites

According to Google, "change and curiosity" were standout themes in this year's results. Here’s what North Carolinians searched for on that theme.

How to become [career]

  • Medication aide
  • QA tester
  • Criminal psychologist
  • Real estate attorney
  • Driving instructor
  • Cloud engineer
  • Nuclear medicine technologist
  • Officer in the Air Force
  • IT specialist
  • Beekeeper
Air Force Capt. Dylan Rabbitt guides student pilots through a training scenario using virtual reality simulators at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.
To prepare for new international threats, the Air Force is readying pilots for the unexpected

How to move to

  • Portugal

How to be

  • Frugal
  • A great salesman
  • More environmentally friendly
  • Good at shell shockers
  • Content being single
  • Fashion designer in bitlife
  • Pescatarian
  • Better lover
  • More funny
  • Better boyfriend
A photo of a Black woman sitting outside, looking down and writing in a book.
Embodied: Unpacking Your Money Baggage

How to learn

  • Cherokee
  • Python for free
  • Braille
  • Cherokee language
  • Data analytics
  • Empathy
  • Tagalog
  • German fast
  • To like dancing
  • Chinese fast
WUNC Patriot
A living memorial honors military veterans through modern dance

Tags
News GoogleJob searchCultureDurhamRaleigh
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
More Stories