North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits.
That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. area. Curious what folks were Googling across the country? Check out the national-wide results here.
These local results were shared by GBW Strategies, a public relations firm contracted by Google.
A few highlights:
- 🎭 the Raleigh-Durham area was the only place in the U.S. with comedy shows as its top trending "near me" search
- 🦐 the Raleigh-Durham area’s top trending animal was a rainbow mantis shrimp
Here's the full list for the Triangle and North Carolina:
Top "near me" searches in the Triangle
- Comedy shows near me
- 4th of July events near me
- Asian restaurant near me
- Cheapest gas near me
- At home COVID test near me
- Live music near me
- Pilates near me
- Food pantry near me
- Gas prices near me
- Shooting range near me
According to Google, "change and curiosity" were standout themes in this year's results. Here’s what North Carolinians searched for on that theme.
How to become [career]
- Medication aide
- QA tester
- Criminal psychologist
- Real estate attorney
- Driving instructor
- Cloud engineer
- Nuclear medicine technologist
- Officer in the Air Force
- IT specialist
- Beekeeper
How to move to
- Portugal
How to be
- Frugal
- A great salesman
- More environmentally friendly
- Good at shell shockers
- Content being single
- Fashion designer in bitlife
- Pescatarian
- Better lover
- More funny
- Better boyfriend
How to learn
- Cherokee
- Python for free
- Braille
- Cherokee language
- Data analytics
- Empathy
- Tagalog
- German fast
- To like dancing
- Chinese fast