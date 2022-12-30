North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.

In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits.

That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. area. Curious what folks were Googling across the country? Check out the national-wide results here.

These local results were shared by GBW Strategies, a public relations firm contracted by Google.

A few highlights:



🎭 the Raleigh-Durham area was the only place in the U.S. with comedy shows as its top trending "near me" search

🦐 the Raleigh-Durham area’s top trending animal was a rainbow mantis shrimp

Here's the full list for the Triangle and North Carolina:

Top "near me" searches in the Triangle



Comedy shows near me

4th of July events near me

Asian restaurant near me

Cheapest gas near me

At home COVID test near me

Live music near me

Pilates near me

Food pantry near me

Gas prices near me

Shooting range near me

According to Google, "change and curiosity" were standout themes in this year's results. Here’s what North Carolinians searched for on that theme.

How to become [career]



Medication aide

QA tester

Criminal psychologist

Real estate attorney

Driving instructor

Cloud engineer

Nuclear medicine technologist

Officer in the Air Force

IT specialist

Beekeeper

How to move to



Portugal

How to be



Frugal

A great salesman

More environmentally friendly

Good at shell shockers

Content being single

Fashion designer in bitlife

Pescatarian

Better lover

More funny

Better boyfriend

How to learn

