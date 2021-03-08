-
Google plans to establish a new engineering hub in Durham. The space will serve as an office for Google Cloud’s engineering team. The site is expected to bring about 1,000 jobs.
-
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., says Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple operate like monopolies and need to be broken up or regulated.
-
The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are testifying before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on Wednesday about the market power of…
-
Folks in the Triangle cheered when Google announced it was bringing ultra-high-speed internet and TV service to the area. Google officials say now it’s…
-
Google Fiber is officially coming to North Carolina. The news was announced Tuesday in Raleigh. Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham will both benefit from the…
-
When Apple makes an announcement – any announcement – the world stops and listens. And while it wasn’t a new product launch, when Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke…
-
Google recently announced nine metro areas under consideration for its latest internet technology: Google Fiber.The Triangle is one of the regions that…
-
Google recently announced nine metro areas under consideration for its latest internet technology: Google Fiber.The Triangle is one of the regions that…
-
“Surveying the Terrain,” a new exhibition at Raleigh’s Contemporary Art Museum, CAM, uses surveillance and mapping tools towards artistic ends. The…
-
“Surveying the Terrain,” a new exhibition at Raleigh’s Contemporary Art Museum, CAM, uses surveillance and mapping tools towards artistic ends. The…