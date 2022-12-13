2022 Wrapped: WUNC Music and friends pick their favorites

The crew at WUNC Music and friends from WUNC look back on 2022 and list their favorite music, movies, podcasts, memories, and more! Check out the list below:

Alan Thompson aka DJ Who4theCru, WUNC Music Host

Top 5 Albums (No Order)

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Kendrick Lamar)

Dream Lobby Vol. III (Devin Morrison)

Not Tight (DOMi & JD BECK)

Quality Over Opinion (Louis Cole)

Motherland Journey (Blue Lab Beats)

Top 5 Songs (No Order)

TAKE A CHANCE (DOMi & JD BECK)

Therapy pt. 2 (Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller)

Yamz (Masego feat. Devin Morrison)

Tongo Barra (Vieux Farka Touré Feat. Khruangbin

Bad Habit (Steve Lacy)

My Top Restaurant

Dashi Ramen

My favorite Kombucha

GT’s Synergy Blood Orange

Most Frequent Hang

Hayti District Bar in Durham (Tuesday Night Open Mic)

Favorite TV Show

Atlanta

Newest Addition to the Family

Sir Johnson Thompson

Brian Burns, WUNC Music Director

35 Albums!



Alabaster DePlume - Gold

Anteloper - Pink Dolphins

Billy Woods - Aethiopes

Charles Stepney - Step on Step

Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes

Danielle Ponder - Some Of Us Are Brave

DOMi & JD Beck - NOT TiGHT

Duval Timothy - Meeting With A Judas Tree

Earl Sweatshirt - SICK!

Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant To Be

Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker/Midnight Scorchers

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kenny Beats - Louie

Lady Wray - Piece of Me

Lambchop - The Bible

Lil Silva - Yesterday Is Heavy

Lucretia Dalt - Ay!

Makaya McCraven - In These Times

MAVI - Laughing So Hard, It Hurts

Misha Panfilov - The Sea Will Outlive Us All

MJ Lenderman - Boat Songs

Obongjayar - Some Nights I Dream Of Doors

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Reset

Rosalia - Motomami

Sault - everything!

Say She She - Prism

Sessa - Estrela Acesa

Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Prom Queen

The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention

Thee Sacred Souls - s/t

Tim Bernardes - Mil Coisas Invisiveis

Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Cindy Howes, WUNC Music Host

Albums :

1. Ondara - Spanish Villager No. 3

2. Anais Mitchell - Anais Mitchell

3. Lizzo - Special

4. The A's - Fruit

5. Sampa The Great - As Above, So Below

6. beabadoobee - Beatopia

7. Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph

8. Smino - Luv 4 Rent

9. S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks

10. Tegan & Sara - Crybaby

11. King Princess - Hold on Baby

12. Babe Rainbow - The Organic Band

13. Rubblebucket - Earth Worship

14. Soccer Mommy - Sometimes, Forever

15. First Aid Kit - Palomino

Songs :

1. Flock of Dimes, Pure Love

2. Ethan Gruska & Bon Iver, So Unimportant

3. H.C. McEntire, Soft Crook

4. Lizzie No & Ben Pirani, Sweeter Than Strychnine

5. Hallelujah The Hills, Superglued to You

6. Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

7. DOMi & JD Beck, TAKE A CHANCE (feat. Anderson .Paak)

8. Beyoncé, Cuff It

9. U.S. Girls, So Typically Now

10. Julia Jacklin, I Was Neon

11. Pearla, Effort

12. Muna, Silk Chiffon

13. Ezra Collective, Life Goes On (feat. Sampa The Great)

14. Jamila Woods, Boundaries

15. Harry Styles, As It Was

Favorite Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Favorite TV show: Derry Girls

Favorite podcast: My Favorite Murder

Favorite Seltzer: Waterloo Watermelon

Instagram Funny Lady: https://www.instagram.com/suzibear4/

Favorite puppy: Puddles

Anita Rao, Host, "Embodied" / Managing Editor, On-Demand Content

Favorite Book of 2022: Tomorrow, Tomorrow & Tomorrow! - Gabrielle Zevin

Favorite Music: A curated podcast that refreshes weekly that spans genres and constantly introduces me to new music I love! It's called SOMSIREN.

One particular song for a playlist: DESPECHÁ by Rosalía

by Rosalía

Favorite recipe of the year: https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/za-atar-chicken/

Favorite experience: Throwing my mom a surprise 60th birthday party by flying her two sisters across the country and planning a mountain getaway with them and our family!

Favorite Podcast: I most regularly listened to Vox's Today Explained! And it became my favorite source of daily news!

Bob Kastl, Corporate Support Manager

The end of (what I think is an all timer) Better Call Saul got me thinking about the top TV shows of the last 25 years or so, and when I would call up lists from IMDB or by ratings, I realized I had not seen that many! 2022 was a time to catch up on good TV that I either just missed out on when it came out, or didn’t have the access I do now via streaming. And I LOVE binging things — I swear it’s a better experience; you don’t have any lost continuity.

Things I watched in 2022: (in no particular order)



The Sopranos

Better Call Saul (at least the last season counts)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Arrested Development

Six Feet Under

Mad Men

The Wire

Ted Lasso

Stranger Things

Friday Night Lights

The Queen’s Gambit

Good lord, looking at this list reminds me: I need to crack a book once in a while!

Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter

Best Music Albums of 2022



BTS: Proof

Adele: 30

Beyoncé: Renaissance

Best Movie of 2022



Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eric Hodge, Host of "Morning Edition"

Top Songs of 2022

Story of Blood – John Cale, Weyes Blood

What They Call Us – Fever Ray

Lonely – Beth Orton

So Long – Danielle Ponder

Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop) – Smino

Frenzy – Iggy Pop

King - Florence + The Machine

Mark On You – The Mountain Goats

Anna Calls From The Arctic - Dry Cleaning

Black Superhero - Robert Glasper

Spitting Off The Edge of the World - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Let’s Go To Hell - Tai Verdes

Cheap Idols Dressed In Expensive Garbage – John Moreland

All That You Want – Ibibio Sound Machine

All Talk – Brian Jackson

Fear Of Flying – Dissimilar South

Echo Party – Sylvan Esso

Josh Sullivan, Social Media Producer

Songs

The Highs & The Lows - Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$

Cold Damn Vampires - Zach Bryan

Money - JID

Growing Sideways - Noah Kahan

Anywhere With You - Maggie Rogers

Books

The Nickel Boys - Colson Whitehead

Corrections in Ink - Keri Blakinger

Powder Days - Heather Hansman

Crying In H-Mart - Michelle Zauner

11/22/63 - Stephen King

Places in North Carolina

Raleigh Golf Association

Rise Biscuits

Tobacco Wood Brewing

Umstead State Park

Podcasts

Running Smoke

The Bomb Hole

Criminal

Great Grief

Into It with Sam Sanders

Kaia Findlay, Producer, "Embodied"

Album: Tout Peut Arriver by Romeo Elvis

Song: Calm Down by Rema

Podcast: Sweet Bobby by Tortoise Media

Movie: The Lost Daughter (Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Fiction Book: Oryx & Crake by Margaret Atwood

Nonfiction book: When in French by Lauren Collins

Graphic Novel: Good Talk by Mira Jacob

New recipe: Butter Tofu

Restaurant: Tesoro

Coffee shop: Gray Squirrel

Tea: Wild Sweet Orange

Beer: Funk the Flying Dragon by Haw River Ales

New experience: White water rafting on the Nantahala River

Place visited: Chattanooga, TN

Memory: Helping my sister pick out her wedding dress!

Mitchell Northam, Digital News Producer

ALBUMS



“Digital Roses Don’t Die” – Big KRIT

song: "Rhode Clean"

"Welcome 2 Club XIII" – Drive-By Truckers

(song: “Every Single Storied Flameout”)

MOVIES



Banshees of Inisherin

Devotion

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Emily the Criminal

BOOKS



“City on Fire” by Don Winslow

“Heat 2” by Michael Mann

“Across the River” by Kent Babb

“Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple” by Greg Bluestein

TV



“We Own This City” (HBO)

“The Staircase” (HBO)

“Andor” (Disney+)

HONORABLE MENTIONS



“The Highs & The Lows” – Chance The Rapper

“Blackbird” (AppleTV+)

“Star Wars: Crimson Reign” by Charles Soule

PODCASTS



“Split Zone Duo”

“The Big Picture”

Naomi Brown, Midday News Host

Music



Three Dimensions Deep by Amber Mark,

Arkhon by Zola Jesus

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Tomorrow’s Yesterday by Little Boots

Space Island by Broods

Books



The Woman in Valencia by Annie Perreault

Plum Bun by Jessie Redmon Fauset

Passed On by Karla FC Holloway

Salaam Love by Ayesha Mattuu.

Favorite experiences: Returning to Italy for a weeklong solo trip... and getting married!

Paul Hunton, WUNC President and General Manager

Top 3 books



Cinema Speculation – Quentin Tarantino

Hidden Pictures – Jason Rekulak

Think Again- Adam Grant

Top 3 films



The Novelist’s Film - Hong Sang Soo

Tár – Todd Fields

Descendant – Margaret Brown

Honorable mention(s):



Nope – Jordan Peele

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once – The Daniels

Top 3 Albums



It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T

Americana Vol 2. – JD Allen

Laurel Hell – Mitski

Honorable mention:

Big Tex, Here We Come- Andrew Weathers and Hayden Pedigo

Top Song

Put in the Work - David Ramirez

Sharryse Piggott, American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow

These were the best experiences I had during 2022:

I was offered a permanent position as the PM producer at WUNC.

I met Alicia Keys and had a chance to chat with her personally.

I went to the Military Veterans in Journalism Conference for the first time.

Vacationed in Aruba and scratched it off my bucket list.

I turned 30 on January 30th and had an epic birthday party.

Whitney Baker, Digital Platforms Manager

ALBUMS



THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND - Pup (Song “Totally Fine”)

Expert in a Dying Field - The Beths (Song “Silence is Golden”)

Asphalt Meadows - Death Cab for Cutie (Song “Roman candles”)

All these albums are 2022 releases but shout out to an older song from The Beths that I am totally fixated on, called “Little Death”

MOVIE

BOOKS

James SA Corey - The Expanse (series) (the final book in the series published right before or right at the beginning of 2022)

NK Jemisin - The City We Became/The World We Make (duology) (The World We Make just published recently.)

Robin Wall Kimmerer - Braiding Sweetgrass (nonfiction! Also she’s in the new MacArthur genius cohort. Book is a bit older)

TV



HONORABLE MENTION



YouTube - Seonkyoung Longest (Vegan asian recipes, particularly this rosé tteokbokki )

No Rolls Barred (particularly when they play Blood on the Clocktower), extremely long video essays on esoteric subjects (particularly Jenny Nicholson on Evermore theme park and Sarah Z on Homestuck)

There’s also an Expanse TV show on Amazon Prime that is very good.

For TV binging you don’t have to pay TOO much attention to, I’ve gotten on the Masterchef train (did all of Top Chef in 2020/2021) and also all of Frasier is on Hulu.

I’m also a fan of Ted Lasso, but who isn’t? Shout out to this scene in particular. And to Brandon Hunt doing an in-character performance of Bad Romance for charity.

