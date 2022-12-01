Fire at Raleigh recycling facility still burning after several days

A fire at the Wall Recycling center in Northeast Raleigh is still burning as of Thursday afternoon, almost a week after it started.

Officials say the fire started the morning of Nov. 25. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it appears to have been an accident.

"[Our agency's] priority remains supporting the efforts to extinguish the fire and smoke at Wall Recycling," said Shawn Taylor, a spokesperson for the state Division of Air Quality. "[We] are working to learn more and determine if any violations may have occurred."

The agency has responded to previous fires at this same site within the last year, but did not specify how many.

The facility, located near Interstate 540, makes wood mulch out of logs. Mulch and tree stumps are what's burning, according to city officials.

Wall Recycling is handling all mitigation efforts. Several agencies, including the Wake County Fire Marshall's office and the North Carolina Forestry Service, continue to monitor these efforts.

"From what we understand, Wall Recycling expects the fire to be out by the end of day [Thursday]. We will continue to monitor," said Alice Avery, a spokesperson for Wake County.

Officials previously suggested the fire would be out by Wednesday night.