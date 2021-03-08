-
North Carolina is failing to make progress in its recycling efforts. That's one finding from a new study released by Environment North Carolina Research…
-
The City of Raleigh is testing out a new way to collect trash and recycling.A year-long pilot program aims to get roll carts off the sidewalks downtown.…
-
In an effort to cut down on recycling contamination, the Town of Aberdeen has begun refusing to collect from curbside containers that hold dirty or…
-
Moore County has made a deal with the country's largest glass recycler, and now, officials hope it will enable county residents to keep glass bottles and…
-
One town in Moore County is no longer accepting glass bottles and jars in curbside recycling bins. It's a cost-saving measure amid skyrocketing…
-
If you've ever thrown out your recyclables in a garbage bag, you personally have contributed to the rising cost of recycling in America. Garbage bags…
-
So you've unpacked your winter clothes and are packing up your warm weather duds to hibernate until spring. But what about all the leftover clothes? Not…
-
A massive amount of plastic is ending up in our oceans. It’s a global challenge that could be solved only with a huge, coordinated effort. North…
-
Some North Carolina bars and restaurants are are phasing out the use of plastic straws because drinking straws are not recyclable and often make their way…
-
You mean well, and want to help the environment. But have you ever tossed a plastic bag in your blue curbside recycling bin? Or a styrofoam container? You…