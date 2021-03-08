Division of Air Quality

-
The state Department of Environmental Quality has again issued warnings of dangerous air quality in western North Carolina as a result of more than a…
-
A bill passed in the General Assembly last year could ease environmental restrictions on some industries including paper mills and power plants that are…
-
There are public hearings on proposed changes to auto emissions tests and toxic air pollutant rules this week in Raleigh.A bill that passed the…
-
A new study from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has revealed exactly how trees play a role in smog production. The…
-
The American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report is out, and it slots Greensboro as the 42nd most polluted metro area in the county. The…
-
It’s April, and the scent of flowers is in the air. Unfortunately for allergy sufferers, those flowers also mean that it’s pollen season. North Carolina…
-
State health officials say fewer emissions from cars and industrial buildings cut down on air pollution this year. The annual ozone season officially ends…
-
More schools around the state are flying color-coded flags to let students and staff know about poor air quality conditions. The flags correspond with the…
-
On warm days like today, pollution in the air can produce excess ozone near the ground. And air quality officials often issue ozone alerts - warning…