NC DPS plans more trainings to help first responders better serve people who have autism

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety recently completed three HEART sessions in Eastern North Carolina for law enforcement and other first responders. The HEART sessions, which stands for Helping Enhance Autism Response Training, took place at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and East Carolina University in Greenville.

DPS Chief Deputy Secretary for Administration Casandra Hoekstra said last week's sessions were well attended. As part of the training in the eastern part of the state, participants were asked if they had interacted with or knew someone who is on the spectrum. Hoekstra said most of the class raised their hands, highlighting the importance of the training. She said now, DPS wants to do something similar in Western North Carolina.

“We are hoping to conduct those trainings in April, which is Autism Awareness Month, probably the first or second week of April, and we're looking to be in the Buncombe County area,'' said Hoekstra. She added that DPS is considering setting up training as far west as the Qualla Boundary — the land of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Part of the agency’s autism response training initiative aims to connect with Native American tribes in the state.

Hoekstra said it's important to ensure first responders are providing safe interactions for all populations, including those with autism. Her son is also on the spectrum.

“They tend to be more vulnerable because of limited social abilities, communication abilities, and so to equip emergency responders with best practices on how to interact with them safely is really part of our public safety mission,” said Hoekstra.

