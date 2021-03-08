-
One in 57 8-year-old children in North Carolina is diagnosed with autism, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But new…
One in 68 children in the United States will develop autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The field of…
‘Asperger’s Are Us’ is a four-member comedy troupe that is quickly gaining national traction. While all four men are on the autism spectrum, their comedy…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast. The term "autism" dates back to the 1930s when a pediatrician named Hans Asperger coined it to describe young boys he…
