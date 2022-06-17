Fayetteville State University receives largest monetary gift ever

Fayetteville State University announced Friday that Anonymous Trust historically had gifted $5.8 million, the largest single private donation the university has ever seen.

Anonymous Trust is a private foundation in Raleigh.

Over the next three years, the money will go to several FSU programs. Those programs include:



The 30-60-90 program that helps students stay on track with graduating by offering seven free summer classes.

Bronco Boost initiative to assist incoming freshmen and transfer students from Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties in Eastern North Carolina.

Need-based scholarships for first-time high-performing students and transfer students from underserved communities.

FSU’s Minority Male Initiative is for recruiting and retaining male students through mentorship and community partnerships.

The College of Education Reading Clinic is an ongoing program that enables FSU students to provide tutoring services to first through fifth graders in Cumberland and surrounding counties.

In 2016, the university made history when it was awarded $1.5 million for a single private donation. This year with the boost of the grant from Anonymous Trust, the school has an overall projected amount for the fiscal year of $8 million on June 30.

“The funding from the Anonymous Trust will significantly advance our goals in recruiting, retaining, and graduating our talented students regardless of their circumstances,” said FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison.

