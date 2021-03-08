-
A new analysis from data scientists modeling the impact of COVID-19 in North Carolina shows rural areas and the older population are now being hit harder…
-
Soon after students were sent home in the spring because of COVID-19, a dozen presidents at historically Black colleges and universities across the…
-
Amanni King sits at the front desk of a residence hall at Fayetteville State University, killing time while she waits for students. She's a resident…
-
Maria Lumpkin was drawn to St. Augustine's University years ago. She remembers driving into campus for the first time and seeing the historic stone…
-
Historian Hari Jones says there were no losers in the Civil War. Instead the war formed a more perfect union by securing freedom for millions of…
-
-
North Carolina has more nursing schools and programs than most states its size. So when Fayetteville State University suspended its Bachelor’s Degree…
-
North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC officials announced today the acquisition of WFSS, a public radio station licensed to Fayetteville State…
-
It's the beginning of the Spring Semester and sorority and fraternity in-take season is about to begin on many college campuses. This has traditionally…