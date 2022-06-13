Greensboro site will house unaccompanied refugee children

The site of the former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro will become a housing and education facility for unaccompanied refugee children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has selected the location to serve as a self-contained transitional campus for unaccompanied refugee minors.

Guilford County and City of Greensboro officials confirmed on Friday that HHS has signed a lease with the academy, whose grounds have been vacant for several years.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners chairman Skip Alston released a statement praising the decision and emphasizing that this will be a transition site for unaccompanied minors, not a permanent home.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan also welcomed the news and noted that since the federal government is providing services, the site will not be a burden on local resources.

According to a news release, hiring for about 800 positions is underway, with a particular need for Spanish-speaking professionals. Officials with the academy say that children will start arriving on-campus in July.