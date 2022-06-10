UNC, ECU to host baseball Super Regionals this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Five college baseball teams from North Carolina entered the NCAA Tournament last week. Now, only two remain, with chances to appear in the College World Series.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the East Carolina Pirates won their regionals last weekend and will each host an opponent in the Super Regional stage this weekend.

It’s the 14th time the Tar Heels have won a regional title, and the seventh time for the Pirates. UNC is seeking its 12th College World Series bid, while ECU is seeking its first.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of their decisive games this weekend in Chapel Hill and Greenville.

UNC Tar Heels

UNC Athletics / Mikey Madej celebrates during a UNC Tar Heels baseball game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Chapel Hill.

Top Hitter: Vance Honeycutt (.292 average, 24 home runs, 56 RBI)

Max Carlson (3.61 ERA, 84 strikeouts) How They Got Here: UNC is 42-20 on the season. Last weekend, they beat Hofstra and Georgia, and lost to VCU. The Heels then played a two-game set with VCU to determine the region’s winner. UNC beat the Rams 19-8 in Game 1, then 7-3 in Monday’s decisive Game Two. Mike Madej drove in five runs for UNC across those pair of wins in Chapel Hill.

Fast Facts: Honeycutt was recently named to the Freshman All-American Team. His 24 homers are tied for a single-season Carolina program record. He is the first player in UNC history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season.

Honeycutt was recently named to the Freshman All-American Team. His 24 homers are tied for a single-season Carolina program record. He is the first player in UNC history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. They Said It: “I’m thankful for our crowd. They were tremendous. I’ve been in a lot of games here – and they’ve been big games – but I felt like our crowd, this entire regional, was phenomenal. That’s a home field advantage and another reason why we won.” – UNC coach Scott Forbes

The Razorbacks of the SEC are 41-19 on the year and emerged as the winner of the regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma by beating Grand Canyon and winning two-of-three against Oklahoma State. Cayden Wallace has had Arkansas’ best bat this season, tallying 73 hits and 56 RBI. Three Razorbacks pitchers have more than 75 strikeouts on the season. Watch: The first pitch of Game 1 is Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

ECU Pirates