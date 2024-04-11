During Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a free ECU program seeks to slow the disease’s progress

East Carolina University is offering free therapy services aimed at slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease.

More than 36,000 people in North and South Carolina have the progressive movement disorder, according to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2021, nearly 1,200 people died of Parkinson’s in North Carolina.

“There are five stages of Parkinson's disease,” said ECU physical therapist Amy Wedge. “It is harder to restore movement than it is to prevent the loss of movement. As soon as somebody is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, they should be referred for physical therapy, occupational therapy, to get going right away because we can slow it down.”

Ben Abel / East Carolina University

At ECU, Parkinson’s patients could make use of one-on-one physical therapy sessions or a pro bono student-run clinic. But, upon discharging patients, Wedge said there was a lack of programs in North Carolina to further support people with Parkinson's disease.

“Parkinson's doesn't go away,” Wedge said. “It is progressive. We discharged them, and our patients kind of declined. Then they have to come back. It's kind of like this vicious cycle.”

To stop that cycle, Wedge and occupational therapist Lauren Turbeville developed a free group wellness class for people with Parkinson's disease, largely funded by a $16,000 award from the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The PWR!Moves exercise class combines physical and occupational therapy. Wedge said that means patients can expect exercises aimed at improving walking or balance, as well as exercises to aid memory. Additionally, the class works to help with fine motor control needed for activities of daily living — tasks like writing, eating or zipping up a jacket.

“We know that exercise can stop or slow down the progression of Parkinson's disease,” Wedge said. “We are working our participants hard, but they come out smiling.”

By offering such services in a group environment, the class also serves to combat the loneliness Parkinson’s patients can experience, Wedge said.

The free hour-long class meets Mondays and Thursdays at ECU throughout the spring and fall. Registration is required by calling 252-744-6199.