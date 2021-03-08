-
East Carolina University has its newest chancellor.The UNC System Board of Governors has hired Philip Rogers, a Greenville native, as the next leader of…
While he sprints toward the sand pit, his coach shouts and claps to offer direction. 16 steps. That is all it takes before Lex Gillette flies. After…
A university in North Carolina has announced temporary furloughs and pay cuts for its athletics staff due to budget deficits caused by the coronavirus…
In the 1990s, Tabari Wallace aspired to a career in the NFL. But during high school, he became a teen father and also found himself overlooked for college…
About 20 parties, including one with nearly 400 people in attendance, were shut down at East Carolina University in Greenville during the school's opening…
There’s an old wives’ tale about hurricanes having an effect on pregnant women that can cause a premature birth.However, according to a recent study from…
East Carolina University plans to place 110 workers on emergency temporary furloughs as a result of reduced revenues stemming from the coronavirus…
According to a new study from the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research, 62% of adults in the U.S. are in favor of recreational marijuana...