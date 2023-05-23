Bringing The World Home To You

Sophie Mallinson

Daily News Intern

Sophie Mallinson is a daily news intern with WUNC for summer 2023. She is a recent graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill, where she is studied journalism.Sophie is from Greenville, but she enjoys the new experiences of the Triangle area. During her time as a Tar Heel, Sophie was a reporter and producer for Carolina Connection, UNC-Chapel Hill's radio program. She currently is heavily involved in science education at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, and she is excited to be joining the WUNC team! Sophie will be in the WUNC office on Tuesdays.