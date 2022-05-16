WATCH: Coast Guard rescues dog from Pamlico Sound

281169509_421482836056868_5938225833879844183_n.mp4

If she could talk, Myla would have one incredible doggy tale.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard Hatteras Inlet Station received a call that people on a vessel had lost their dog, Myla, overboard in Pamlico Sound, according to the station's Facebook post.

Soon after, the crew spotted something moving in the calm waters. Upon further inspection, they saw a dog swimming toward the boat.

The crew made its way toward Myla and hoisted her aboard the boat. The crew inspected her and found no injuries, aside from being exhausted — or doggone tired — from the swim. She was reunited with her owners soon after.

"We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!" stated the Coast Guard in the post.

The call reporting the overboard dog came in around 6:10 p.m. Saturday and Myla was pulled aboard about five minutes later, Petty Officer Steve Lehmann told the Associated Press.