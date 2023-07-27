Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023.
U.S. Coast Guard
/
via AP
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks.

Eleven people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina around 10:15 a.m. that the 20-foot air-propeller-powered boat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Coast Guard sent two response boats and a helicopter.

One person was pinned under the airboat and may have suffered a chest and head injury, the statement said. Oregon Inlet rescue boat crews pulled that person from the water and they were flown to a hospital. Coast Guard crews pulled the remaining 10 people from the water, including two people who were reported to have serious injuries.

The boat was towed to Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment in Nags Head is investigating the accident, officials said.

Tags
News Outer BanksCoast GuardBoatsEastern North Carolina
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories