Hatteras Island

-
Long-awaited passenger-only ferry service between two popular North Carolina Outer Banks destinations is finally sailing.The Department of Transportation…
-
A federal judge has accepted a settlement that would allow those who lost power for days last summer on two North Carolina islands to divvy up more than…
-
Local governments on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands say they want to come to an agreement on reimbursements for a recent power outage without going to…
-
Carloads of tourists rolled in, stores stocked seafood counters and kitchen workers chopped vegetables Friday as two North Carolina islands reopened to…
-
Power has been restored to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Utility crews with Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative and its contractors completed work earlier…
-
A NASA satellite captured nighttime images of two popular Outer Banks barrier islands that have been without power for nearly a week. The images show…
-
Power should be fully restored on all of North Carolina's Outer Banks in less than a week, officials said late Tuesday.New power poles are now all in…
-
UPDATE: Officials now estimate between six and 10 days for power to be fully restored for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.Governor Roy Cooper ordered a…
-
UPDATE: Officials now estimate between six and 10 days for power to be fully restored for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.Governor Roy Cooper ordered a…
-
Lawsuits are pending against a construction company blamed for a power outage on North Carolina's Outer Banks, forcing visitors off the beaches and…