-
If you love swimming in the warm, salty water of North Carolina's coastal estuaries, be warned: so do sea nettles.The waterway advocacy group Sound Rivers…
-
Bull sharks and lion fish are among the species becoming more common in North Carolina, while black sea bass and other fish are getting harder to find.…
-
Intertwining ocean currents off the coast of North Carolina form a unique environment for marine species. Both tropically-inclined and colder water…
-
Intertwining ocean currents off the coast of North Carolina form a unique environment for marine species. Both tropically-inclined and colder water…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has built a living reef about a mile west of the Bonner Bridge in Pamlico Sound.The 500 foot structure is…