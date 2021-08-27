Bringing The World Home To You

News

NC Governor Seeking Disaster Declaration For Fred's Flooding

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
rescue.jpeg
New Hanover County Fire Rescue
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Gov. Roy Cooper asked President Joe Biden on Friday to issue a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina after last week's major flooding and landslides in the mountains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Cooper wrote the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting financial help for individuals, governments or nonprofits in up to seven western counties.

Torrential rains — with reports of over 20 inches of rain in some areas — and their aftermath led to at least five deaths. Infrastructure damages are estimated to exceed $20 million alone across the region, Cooper's office said.

“The people of Western North Carolina took a devastating blow from Tropical Storm Fred’s flooding,” Cooper said in a news release. “Federal assistance is needed to help rebuild and become more resilient ahead of future storms.”

The governor's declaration request seeks individual financial help for homeowners and renters in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties. He's also looking for expense reimbursements for repairs to public facilities and infrastructure in Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga counties.

NewsEnvironmentFloodingTropical StormHaywood County
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
