Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Raleigh PD Selects Charlotte Police Leader As City's New Chief

North Carolina Public Radio | By Naomi Prioleau,
Mitchell Northam
Published June 18, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT
Estella_Patterson.jpeg
LinkedIn
/
Estella Patterson has been named the next Raleigh Police Chief effective August 1, 2021.

Raleigh has selected its next police chief.

Estella Patterson will take over at the Raleigh Police Department on Aug. 1.

She has been with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 25 years and is currently a deputy chief there. According to WCNC, she oversees CMPD's Patrol Services Group.

"She understands the important issues that police departments across our country are facing today and she is more than capable of leading RPD in this new era of policing," City Manager Marchell Adams-David said in a statement. "Now more than ever, leadership matters, community connections matter and I believe Estella Patterson is the right person for the job."

Adams-David said that candidates from "all over the country" were vetted for the position during the nationwide search.

Patterson has an M.S. in criminal justice from the University of Oklahoma and a B.A. in political science from UNC-Charlotte. She is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and also served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1996-2005.

At a recent forum with three finalists for the Raleigh job, Patterson said she'd address the city's rising gun violence by looking at it as a public health crisis.

"It's really a collaborative approach that we have to have a unified approach with partners from across all spectrums, all stakeholders, we need nonprofits, we need businesses economic growth, we need to education system to really be effective," she said.

Patterson will succeed Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown, who is retiring at the end of this month.

Beginning July 1 and lasting through Aug. 1 — when Patterson takes the reins —
Deputy Chief Todd Jordan will serve as interim Chief of Police.

Tags

NewsLaw EnforcementRaleigh Police DepartmentPoliceCity of Raleigh
Naomi Prioleau
Naomi Prioleau joined WUNC in January 2017 as their Greensboro Bureau reporter.
See stories by Naomi Prioleau
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
See stories by Mitchell Northam
More Stories