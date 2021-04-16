Bringing The World Home To You

News

Fayetteville Market House To Be Repurposed, Not Relocated

North Carolina Public Radio | By Mitchell Northam,
Celeste Gracia
Published April 16, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT
Market House Fayetteville
City of Fayetteville, Andrew Johnson
/
https://bit.ly/3fzhb7j

The Market House in downtown Fayetteville isn’t going anywhere.

Thursday night, the Fayetteville city council voted 9-1 to repurpose the historic building instead of removing it.

Voting against repurposing was Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin. She wanted more citizen input and also called for a federal investigation into not including that feedback, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

City staff presented five options for repurposing to council members. Those ideas include providing an accurate history of the building, creating art and Black history displays, or creating a marketplace for strictly Black vendors.

The next steps for the city council and staff will be deciding on an option, then looking at the scope and cost of the project.

Removing and relocating the Market House would cost at least $2 million, according to Cliff Isaac, the city's construction management and capital projects director.

The Market House was built in 1838 and is considered by many to be a national landmark. However, it also has a history as a site that was used to sell, trade and auction slaves.

Last May, the building was set on fire during protests in the city following the death of George Floyd – a Black man in Minneapolis, Minn. who died after a police officer jammed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The fire was quickly put out, resulting in just minor damage.

Still, the Market House remains a topic of discussion around race and history. Last July, protesters camped out in front of it for nearly a week, demanding police reform in the city.

Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia is WUNC's Morning Producer. She writes, reports and produces daily news. She's been at WUNC since September 2019.
