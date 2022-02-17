Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Gov. Cooper to talk masks as more NC schools remove mandate

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 17, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
Governor Roy Cooper in a candid photo wearing his black face mask where he gives coronavirus briefings.
File Photo, Courtesy Governor Roy Cooper Twitter
/

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants to talk about the state's mask policies as COVID-19 case totals and hospitalizations have fallen in recent weeks.

Cooper scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss guidance for mask-wearing, which largely centers around schools. Cooper said last week that his administration was reviewing mask guidance in light of falling transmission rates.

State health officials have strongly urged students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, but it's been left up to school boards to make mask-wearing required or optional. About half of the boards have now agreed to mask-optional policies.

Republican legislators like House Speaker Tim Moore want to let parents opt out of local school board mandates that make their children wear masks in school. A House education committee scheduled a Thursday morning meeting to consider such legislation.

A statewide mask mandate expired last summer.

WUNC will carry live coverage of Cooper's briefing on Thursday on the web and on broadcast.

Tags

Health Roy CooperFace masksCOVID-19NC Coronavirus UpdatesSchools
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories