North Carolina getting more than 400k Pfizer vaccines for children

North Carolina will have more than 400,000 doses of the low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 shot within the next week. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11.

The state started receiving shots over the weekend, ahead of expected approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says shots to prevent severe disease from COVID-19 will be available at more than 800 locations including at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, pediatricians' offices, and hospitals.

Cohen says there will be enough vaccines for all.

"Every 5 to 11 year old who wants to get vaccinated is going to be able to do so in the coming weeks, and we hope that they do so," said Cohen.

She added that the state has partnered with communities that may not have as many places to get a vaccine to create family-friendly vaccination sites.

"We made sure that these sites are ones that have transportation access, language access, and of course at these sites, like every site, the vaccines are free."

Cohen says people should check with the vaccination site to make sure it has the low-dose Pfizer shot for young kids, and to see if it requires an appointment. If a site doesn't have the age-specific shot, it likely will soon, she said.

The state health secretary says she will take her two daughters, ages 7 and 9, to get vaccinated this weekend. She says people should speak with their doctor if they're unsure about getting the shot.

You can find a vaccination site on the state health department's website.