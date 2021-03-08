Endangered Species

-
A judge has ordered the federal government to come up with a plan to release more endangered red wolves from breeding programs to bolster the dwindling…
North Carolina has a new resident that weighs more than 1,000 pounds.His name is Payton. He is a polar bear.Payton was welcomed to the North Carolina Zoo…
"Protecting biodiversity amounts to protecting humanity," says UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who warns that species are being lost at an alarming rate.
The vast majority of lemur species are under threat, according to a new review from a group of international conservationists. The group convened by the…
Conservation scientists at Duke University are using images from smartphones and drones to study the population and behavior of endangered…
Marty Hanks loves everything about bees. He manages colonies in several counties around the state. If bees are bugging you, he will remove them for free.…
Species are going extinct about 1,000 times faster than they should be because their habitat is being destroyed. That's according to new research led by…
Officials with the US Fish & Wildlife Service made two big announcements concerning North Carolina this month: they determined that a very rare moth found…
The oystercatcher is the clown of the bird world. It has pink legs, a long orange bill and bright yellow eyes. And the eastern population of the…