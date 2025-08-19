North Carolina report finds that manufacturing jobs have declined over the last year

North Carolina continues to shed manufacturing jobs, according to a monthly jobs report from the state’s commerce department.

The overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state in July was 3.7 percent. That’s the same as it was in June.

Some sectors, such as private education and health services, grew in July by about 2,500.

Manufacturing was among the sectors with a decline, dropping by almost 3,000 workers.

Earlier this year, clock and furniture company Howard Miller announced plans to shut down operations in Lexington and High Point. The move will impact 42 total jobs.

Also, PVH Corp. told state officials in January that it was closing its distribution center in Yadkin County, affecting more than 300 jobs by the end of the year.

Manufacturing was the only major industry with a decrease over the year, with a drop of nearly 9,000 jobs.

