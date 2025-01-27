UNC researchers use AI technology to combat climate data misinformation

Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill will soon launch a new online tool that uses AI technology to track climate data within different companies and organizations to help make better environmental decisions.

It's called ChatNDC.org or NDC, which stands for "nationally determined contributions."

UNC Professor Angel Hsu directs the research group the Data Driven Enviro-Lab. She said NDC works similar to ChatGPT.

“So, chat NDC then uses this AI technology to make information available at your fingertips,” Hsu said. “So, you can say, ‘I want to know what the U.S. is doing. Is it ambitious? Is it enough? Is it going to help us off the most dangerous effects of climate change? Is it going to help the world get closer to its climate goal?’”

ChatNDC.org launches on Thursday. Hsu said last year, they received a $90,000 grant to help with that launch from the nonprofit ClimateWorks Foundation .

“Climate change is happening everywhere, and the problem is only going to get worse if we don't do anything about it,” Hsu said. “So, I really hope that with these tools, people can have a lot of confidence in getting high fidelity, credible, accurate information on climate change, what's actually happening, who's doing what, and is it enough?”

Hsu said moving forward, her team’s goal is to become a real-time fact checking platform and a source of information for climate data.

