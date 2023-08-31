See a burnt elm tree? This beetle species may have 'skeletonized' it

The North Carolina Forest Service has been receiving reports of scorched-looking elm trees throughout central North Carolina, from Davidson to Johnston counties. But Jim Slye, the service’s Forest Health Program head, said these trees aren't actually scorched at all.

American elm trees are being feasted on by larvae of the larger elm leaf beetle, Slye said. This native half-inch beetle has blueish-black stripes across its orange back and its larvae have a solid golden color.

“They're eating the tender part of the leaves,” Slye said. “So, they're eating everything except for the leaf veins, which are the tougher part of the leaves.”

With just the leaf veins remaining, the leaves are left with a skeleton-like appearance and turn brown, appearing similar to how trees can look after a fire.

But Slye said this process, called “skeletonization,” doesn't usually kill a tree. Affected trees tend to “bounce back” the following year.

1 of 3 — IMG_9182.JPEG Two skeletonized leaves, with all but the veins eaten away. Two larger elm leaf beetles sit near them. North Carolina Forest Service 2 of 3 — IMG_9189.JPEG One tree stands out from its leafy green neighbors. Some of the tree's leaves are missing. Others are brown and eaten away as a result of "skeletonization" from the larger elm leaf beetle. North Carolina Forest Services 3 of 3 — Larger elm leaf beetle larva.jpg A larva of a larger elm leaf beetle North Carolina Forest Service

“Don't be overly concerned, but be observant,” he said. “Look at this tree going back into next year's growing season, and be observant for the emergence of this insect again.”

However, repetitive defoliation, or loss of leaves over an extended period of time, can kill a tree, Slye said.

The beetles can be treated with insecticide outside of forest environments, but Slye said ideally, the insect’s predators, which includes birds and other insects, will keep its population under control. So it's possible this current wave may ebb next year.