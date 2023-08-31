Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

See a burnt elm tree? This beetle species may have 'skeletonized' it

WUNC | By Sophie Mallinson
Published August 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
A larger elm leaf beetle and eggs sit on a leaf. The beetle is small and orange, with a black stripe across its back. The eggs are a small circular clump. Both sit on a green leaf with torn or eaten edges.
North Carolina Forest Service
A larger elm leaf beetle sits on a leaf near its eggs

The North Carolina Forest Service has been receiving reports of scorched-looking elm trees throughout central North Carolina, from Davidson to Johnston counties. But Jim Slye, the service’s Forest Health Program head, said these trees aren't actually scorched at all.

American elm trees are being feasted on by larvae of the larger elm leaf beetle, Slye said. This native half-inch beetle has blueish-black stripes across its orange back and its larvae have a solid golden color.

“They're eating the tender part of the leaves,” Slye said. “So, they're eating everything except for the leaf veins, which are the tougher part of the leaves.”

With just the leaf veins remaining, the leaves are left with a skeleton-like appearance and turn brown, appearing similar to how trees can look after a fire.

But Slye said this process, called “skeletonization,” doesn't usually kill a tree. Affected trees tend to “bounce back” the following year.

Close up image of skeletonized leaves sitting on a white background. The leaves are dark brown with all but the veins eaten away. Two small larger elm leaf beetles sit near them
1 of 3  — IMG_9182.JPEG
Two skeletonized leaves, with all but the veins eaten away. Two larger elm leaf beetles sit near them.
North Carolina Forest Service
One tree stands out from its leafy green neighbors. Some of the tree's leaves are missing. Others are brown and eaten away as a result of the larger elm leaf beetle.
2 of 3  — IMG_9189.JPEG
One tree stands out from its leafy green neighbors. Some of the tree's leaves are missing. Others are brown and eaten away as a result of "skeletonization" from the larger elm leaf beetle.
North Carolina Forest Services
Larva of a larger elm leaf beetle. This small grub with tiny legs is a golden color.
3 of 3  — Larger elm leaf beetle larva.jpg
A larva of a larger elm leaf beetle
North Carolina Forest Service

“Don't be overly concerned, but be observant,” he said. “Look at this tree going back into next year's growing season, and be observant for the emergence of this insect again.”

However, repetitive defoliation, or loss of leaves over an extended period of time, can kill a tree, Slye said.

The beetles can be treated with insecticide outside of forest environments, but Slye said ideally, the insect’s predators, which includes birds and other insects, will keep its population under control. So it's possible this current wave may ebb next year.

Since the larger elm leaf beetle is a native insect, Slye said he's less concerned about it than some of the more invasive species, like the newer elm zigzag sawflies, which often lack natural predators.

Tags
Environment TreesEnvironmentForest ServiceInsects
Sophie Mallinson
Sophie Mallinson is a daily news intern with WUNC for summer 2023. She is a recent graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill, where she studied journalism. Sophie is from Greenville, N.C., but she enjoys the new experiences of the Triangle area. During her time as a Tar Heel, Sophie was a reporter and producer for Carolina Connection, UNC-Chapel Hill’s radio program. She currently is heavily involved in science education at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center.
See stories by Sophie Mallinson
More Stories