Forests "are restless things," writes Zach St. George in his new book The Journeys of Trees.He explains how, over millennia, forests creep inch by inch to more hospitable places.
In a sweet tea-colored swamp in Bladen County, North Carolina there is a group of trees that has intrigued researchers for decades.Scientists knew the…
North Carolina is one of the states hardest hit by invasive forest pests, according to a report from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.Part of the…
Honking horns, slamming doors and congested streets: these are the sounds and sites of a bustling city. But urban areas are not without wildlife as well.…
Forestry experts and urban designers are gathering in Raleigh this week to discuss the effects of climate change on the urban landscape. The North…
It's got big iron teeth and a powerful jaw. When it finds a 30-foot tree it goes to the top, opens its mouth and — watch this.
For most people, taking care of the front yard means cutting the grass every few weeks.But for Bill Massengale, lawn care involves looking after the lofty…
Officials with Duke Energy have decided to hold off on a program that would have used a chemical product, Cambistat, to slow the growth of trees near…