Environment

A 1,000-year-old Native American canoe was discovered in a Columbus County lake

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
canoe1.jpg
The NC American Indian Heritage Commission
/
NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The NC Office of State Archaeology team retrieving the canoe.

The historic canoe artifact that's part of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe was found in Lake Waccamaw.

An ancient Native American canoe from nearly nearly 1,000 years ago has surfaced in Lake Waccamaw in Columbus County.

Last week, the canoe was brought to the surface by a team of neighbors, archaeologists, and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe. Michael Jacobs is the chief of the state recognized tribe. Jacobs said after one of the teens noticed the canoe, they called the state parks department in Raleigh first.

“And then he called me and he wanted me to look at it before the state got there to make sure it weren't just a log," he said. “And when I got there, I confirmed the fact that it was a dugout canoe [that] looked like it was legitimate.”

The 28-foot long canoe is part of the history of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe. It’s one of a couple of large canoes that’s been discovered over the last five years.

“There's just tangible evidence that we've been here pre-colonial context," said Jacobs. “That just confirms the fact of oral history that we've been told that Lake Waccamaw was one of the places that our tribe dwelt, and lived, hunted, fished and survived.”

He advises the public to respect Lake Waccamaw because there’s more artifacts there that could be damaged, if not handled properly. The canoe will be on display in Greenville at an open house for the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Laboratory on Saturday.

Tags
Environment Columbus CountyNative AmericansNative Amerian History
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
