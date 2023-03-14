Bringing The World Home To You

Environment

House collapses into ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
A collapsed dark-shingled house is in the center of the image. It sits on dunes with grass. Ocean waves are right against the house.
National Park Service
This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a collapsed one-story house in Rodanthe, N.C.

A house collapsed into the ocean Monday on the string of islands just off the coast of North Carolina, according to U.S. National Park Service officials.

Officials warned visitors to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the state's Outer Banks to watch out for debris from a collapsed one-story house along the beach and in the ocean in Rodanthe.

Most of the debris is at the site of the collapsed house along East Point Drive, and officials said they are communicating with the owner of the house to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach.

The site of the collapse on Monday is about a mile (1.61 kilometers) north of Ocean Drive, where other homes collapsed last year, including two that collapsed on the same day in May.

North Carolina’s coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands. The islands are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both sides.

Environment Cape HatterasOuter BanksClimate Change
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
