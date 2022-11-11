Bringing The World Home To You

Environment

NC Congressman Murphy joins GOP delegation at climate conference

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published November 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
lukas-lehotsky-vMQFh9rAkeU-unsplash.jpg
Lukáš Lehotský
/
Unsplash

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy, who represents NC-03, is attending the United Nations climate conference in Egypt. He's joining other Republican lawmakers at the COP27 meeting as part of the Conservative Climate Caucus.

The group says it wants the American private sector to lead the way in reducing global carbon emissions. The caucus promotes an "all of the above" energy strategy that includes natural gas and more nuclear energy.

“House Republicans have a common sense all-of-the-above energy plan to reduce emissions and keep our economy strong,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our conservative delegation looks forward to speaking with global partners about the United States’ role in developing economically and environmentally sustainable practices that will produce a stronger, healthier future for generations to come.”

The chair of the caucus, Utah Congressman John Curtis, says the trip to COP27 will show Republicans are serious about climate solutions.

All GOP lawmakers voted against President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which included billions of dollars for clean energy and nuclear power. Murphy cited changes to Medicare and provisions for hiring more IRS agents as his reasons for voting against the bill.

Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican who represents NC-08, is also a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus. He was not named as a COP27 delegate.

Environment Climate ChangeU.N. Climate SummitCOP27Greg Murphy
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
