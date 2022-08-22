Bringing The World Home To You

Environment

Dare County leaders support Oregon Inlet jetty

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
Marc Basnight Bridge spans the Oregon Inlet
Madeline Gray
/
For WUNC
The Marc Basnight Bridge spans the Oregon Inlet connecting Bodie Island and Hatteras Island on March 25, 2022. The bridge is a crucial piece of infrastructure for hurricane evacuation.

Shoaling is a big problem in Oregon Inlet. So much sand collects in the waterway that boats can't pass.

Dare County leaders and the congressman for the Outer Banks want a permanent fix.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-Greenville) has filed a bill in Congress to study the feasibility of building a jetty along the inlet.

"You look at commercial fishing, you look at boat building, you look at recreational fishing. And it is such a large economic input that we have a navigable and safe waterway," he said on Friday, surrounded by Dare County commissioners who support the study.

Murphy says the structure would keep sand from building up, especially after hurricanes or severe weather.

Crews from the Army Corps of Engineers dug up sand earlier this summer, creating a safe channel for vessels traveling between Pamlico Sound and the Atlantic Ocean.

Both houses of congress would have to pass Murphy's bill before the study can go forward.

Environment Greg MurphyOuter BanksDare CountyOregon Inlet
Bradley George
