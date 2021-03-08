-
The lighthouse at Cape Hatteras was first lit on Dec. 16, 1870. A century and a half later, the iconic structure – the tallest brick lighthouse in the…
The pandemic hasn’t halted much traffic for summer vacationers in some areas of the North Carolina coast. In June, Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Dare…
New federal flood maps have reclassified thousands of properties in Dare County from high-flood risk areas to lower risk ones called "shaded X zones."The…
Dare County officials are seeking suggestions for a new name for the bridge that spans the Oregon Inlet.The current bridge is named for Herbert C. Bonner,…
UPDATE: Officials now estimate between six and 10 days for power to be fully restored for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.Governor Roy Cooper ordered a…
The Dare County Sheriff's Office is encouraging visitors to the Outer Banks to know exactly where they are in case of an emergency. Cell phones sometimes…
Backers of maintaining NC 12 along the Outer Banks have a new study to bolster their case. NC 12 has seen its share of damage as storms shift the sand.…
Dare County brought in a record amount of occupancy taxes in 2012 while a record number of sea turtles nested on Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Numbers…
Dare County continues to struggle with re-building and with high job loss since Hurricane Irene hit two months ago. The latest unemployment numbers from…