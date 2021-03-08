-
The Coast Guard is asking boaters and beachgoers to be on the lookout for loose shipping containers after 70 containers fell from a cargo ship Saturday…
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has built a living reef about a mile west of the Bonner Bridge in Pamlico Sound.The 500 foot structure is…
The last legal obstacles have been cleared to begin the process of rebuilding the Bonner Bridge.Governor Pat McCrory announced today that the final terms…
A new bill introduced in the North Carolina Senate would allow the state to offer to buy or trade the federal government for the Oregon Inlet.The…
Dredging has been suspended in the Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks.The Army Corps of Engineers says the water is too shallow to allow the dredge access to…
Federal budget cuts are making it harder to keep a shipping channel open on the Outer Banks. Fishermen use the channel to get in and out of Oregon Inlet…
The Bonner Bridge reopened to traffic yesterday afternoon.Structural safety concerns caused officials to close the bridge on N.C. 12 earlier this month.…
Boat builders on the Outer Banks say they're losing millions of dollars worth of business as the Oregon Inlet remains closed. The water there has been too…
Dredging crews are set to survey the Oregon Inlet again this morning after they suspended operations due to shallow waters. Officials with the U-S Army…