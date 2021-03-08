Wake County School Board

-
Students will be returning to classrooms in Wake County next month.The Wake County Board of Educationa adopted a plan on Tuesday that calls for a tiered…
State Lawmakers' 2013 finagling with the Wake County election maps made it possible for high turnover on the largely Democratic school board this…
Candidate filing begins today for the Wake County Board of Education, and all nine seats will be on the November ballot.Board-member turnover is likely,…
About one out of ten black students in Wake County’s Public Schools were suspended last school year, according to an annual report presented to Wake…
UPDATED Dec. 4, 2015Friday was the deadline for schools and districts labeled low-performing to submit their improvement plans. State law has designated…
The switch to a year-round calendar for 22 schools in Wake County may have hurt some home prices, according to a new study out of Elon University and RTI…
School board elections usually garner little public attention, but in 2009, media outlets across the country were covering the contentious school board…
North Carolina Republicans want to continue tweaking voters' experience at the ballot by allowing candidates for the Supreme Court and local school boards…
When North Carolina charter schools were first imagined in the mid 1990s, there were two big dreams: The first was to create something different, a sort…